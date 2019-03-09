Rep. Pete Stauber Visits IPS Cranes

He got an up close look at IPS Cranes, a local business that builds, rebuilds and refurbishes locomotive cranes.

DULUTH, Minn. – Congressman Pete Stauber stopped in Duluth this weekend to visit a local manufacturing facility.

Representative Stauber says Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District has every form of transportation from rail to air.

Stauber got a chance to meet some transportation workers this weekend.

He believes it’s the local skilled workers that he believes are unleashing the economic engine in the district.

“These industry jobs matter, these are specialists and these are good paying jobs. And it’s my job being on the transportation infrastructure committee, I wanted to tour this facility and really see the men and women that make it happen,” says Stauber.

IPS Cranes has been in business for over 30 years.

The owner said it was great to give the congressman a look inside the Duluth train industry.

“It was super fun for us to show all of our different departments and different expertise and for our folks to talk to Representative Stauber was really exciting,” says Jackie O’Connell, the president and owner of IPS Cranes.

Stauber serves on the transportation and infrastructure committee in Washington, and says that the committee has had a representative from the 8th District on it for its entire 74 year history.