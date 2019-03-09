Springing Forward for 100th Daylight Savings

History of Daylight Savings

MINNESOTA- On Saturday night, the country will be springing ahead one hour for the 100th time!

The first daylight savings time happened in 1918 during World War I, to conserve coal.

While it gives you some more sunshine, setting your clock ahead one also comes at a cost.

A study showed losing that hour of sleep leads to a 25 per cent uptick in heart attacks.

To avoid sleep deprivation, experts advise turning in 15 minutes earlier than you normally would on Saturday.