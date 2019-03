Tigers Basketball Wins Sectional Final; Advance to WIAA Division 3 State Tournament

The Northwestern boys basketball team defeated Wisconsin Dells in overtime to win the Division 3 Sectional 1 final.

MARSHFIELD, Wis. – The Northwestern boys basketball team battled down the stretch and forced overtime, eventually picking up the 75-68 win over Wisconsin Dells to win the Division 3 Sectional 1 final and advance to State for the fourth time, first since 2010.