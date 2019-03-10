Fond Du Lac Band Hosts “We are Water MN” Exhibit

DULUTH, Minn. – A traveling exhibit celebrating the water around us opened today at Great Lakes Aquarium.

“We Are Water Minnesota” tells the stories of water in Minnesota historically and scientifically with a special emphasis on the water stories from the Fond Du Lac community.

“Without water we have nothing. Water is life, and the way we take care of the water is going to be reflected in the way that water is able to take care of us on so many levels,” said Nancy Schuldt, the water project coordinator for the Fond Du Lac Band.

The coordinators want the public to realize that the Fond Du Lac Band is more than just a history and is continuing to protect our waterways.

The exhibit will go now through mid-April.