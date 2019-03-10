“If the Dress Fits” Giveaway Financially Helps Teens

Almost 700 dresses were donated for this year's giveaway.

DULUTH, Minn.- High school prom season is just around the corner which brings with it the pressure of picking out the perfect dress. It’s an expense that some families can’t afford.

That’s why teens lined up to see what was available for the 4th annual ‘If the Dress Fits’ giveaway.

Donors from across the country have contributed 700 dresses for high school students who don’t have the money to buy one. Leaders of the nonprofit are blown away by how many donations they received this year.

“Every year that’s just my favorite part– to see how much the community helps and how much the community needs it,” executive director Ashleigh Arntson said.

If they missed Sunday’s giveaway, students can also come pick out a dress Monday starting at 3:30 p.m. at Bella Rose Bridal in Duluth.