Masters Skiing Comes to Spirit Mountain

The race was the Region I Masters Championships.

DULUTH, Minn. – Midwest Masters ski racing hosted their final event of the season today at Spirit Mountain.

Masters racing is for all ages and all skill levels and gives racers a chance to get out and compete with others who love flying down the slopes.

“There’s no reason that the wintertime should stop you from getting outside and enjoying life. Ski racing is a great way to do that. All ages, we got races all winter long so there’s no reason to stay inside,” Ryan Fuller, a board member at Midwest Masters.

Midwest Masters encourages anyone who has an interest in racing to hit the slopes and compete with them.