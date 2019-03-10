Rangers, Rails, Bluejackets Learn State Tournament Seeds

The high school girls basketball state tournament begins on Wednesday.

DULUTH, Minn. – Three Northland girls basketball teams won their section and are getting ready for state this week.

In Class A, Mountain Iron-Buhl dominated Cromwell-Wright to win its ninth straight section 7A title. The rangers are unseeded and will play two seed Goodhue High School at Maturi Pavilion. The Rangers lost to the Wildcats back in January.

In Class AA, Proctor used a strong second half to top Duluth Marshall for the section 7AA title, their first since 2002. The Rails are the fifth seed and will play four seed Caledonia High School on Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Williams Arena.

In class AAA, Hibbing pulled away late to knock off Grand Rapids and claim the section 7AAA title. The Bluejackets are unseeded and will play top seed DeLaSalle High School on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Maturi Pavilion.