6th Annual Saint Fennessy 4K Fun Run Kicks off Saturday

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Runners are gearing up for the the 6th annual Saint Fennessy 4k Fun Run which kicks off Saturday, March 16 at 10:00 a.m.

The race will begin at Hermantown High School, travel along Arrowhead and Lavaque Roads and finish near McKenzie’s Bar & Grill in Hermantown Square.

Race participants will receive a complimentary beverage at the post-race party, winter hat and knit gloves.

The race entry fee is $30 for adults and $10 for kids 14 & under until midnight on Thursday, March 14. Same-day registration will be $35 for adults and $10 for kids from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. inside Hermantown High School if space is still available.

The race is also a fundraising event for the Youth Athletes Foundation, a Grandma’s Marathon Program focused on the development of healthy lifestyles.