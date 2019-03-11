Duluth Golf Citizens Advisory Committee Findings

DULUTH, Minn. – The committee announced that golf revenues for the two courses owned by the city cannot cover their expenses.

Public golf in Duluth already has a $2.4 million dollar debt to the general fund which will not be able to be covered by revenues which they say is due to an oversupply of golf holes.

“It’s not so much that it’s not popular enough anymore but’s that there was an an enormous golf course construction boom that overbuilt, so golf is still important to our community and we just need to ‘rightsize’,” said Jim Filby Williams the director of public administration in Duluth.

One of the scenarios talked about the most is to sell one of the two courses to a developer.

But the committee member representing the Friends of Duluth Public Golf believes there could be less drastic measures.

“We as golfers in the city are willing to pay a little more for the assets that we enjoy using, and so we are not saying we need these huge subsidies to make that happen,” Chris Stevens the president of Friends of Duluth Public Golf.

There is a developer who has expressed interest in buying Lester Park golf course.

The developer would likely put housing on one of the 9 holes and make the other 18 a private golf course.

The committee stresses, however, that they are enthusiastic about keeping public golf in Duluth.

