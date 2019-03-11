Fond du Lac Band Presents “We are Water MN” Exhibit
The Traveling Exhibit will be Available to View at Great Lakes Aquarium in Duluth Through April 22
DULUTH, Minn. – The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa presents “We Are Water MN”, a traveling exhibit and community engagement initiative at Great Lakes Aquarium, March 10-April 22.
“We Are Water MN” is a partnership among state agencies and host sites, formed to tell Minnesota’s water stories collaboratively, bringing together personal narratives, historical materials, and scientific information.
This interactive exhibit showcases our human relationship with water with special emphasis on water stories from the Fond du Lac community.
As a part of the exhibit’s stay in Duluth, Fond du Lac is also hosting a series of events about water throughout the region.
Schedule of Events
- March 23 – Snowshoe Walk at Jay Cooke State Park
- March 29 – Paint Night with Karen Savage-Blue at Great Lakes Aquarium
- April 4 – Treaty Fishing Rights Panel at Great Lakes Aquarium
- April 6 – Native Plants and Herbal Concoctions Workshop at Great Lakes Aquarium
- April 12 – Fond du Lac Youth Climate Convening 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Fond du Lac Tribal & Community College
- April 12 – “Photo, food and water” – photography display, wild rice cook-off and the Water Bar at American Indian Housing Community Housing Organization
- April 18 – Blue Heron Shipboard Science at Great Lakes Aquarium
- April 22 – Earth Day event, details TBD