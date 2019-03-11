Fond du Lac Band Presents “We are Water MN” Exhibit

The Traveling Exhibit will be Available to View at Great Lakes Aquarium in Duluth Through April 22

DULUTH, Minn. – The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa presents “We Are Water MN”, a traveling exhibit and community engagement initiative at Great Lakes Aquarium, March 10-April 22.

“We Are Water MN” is a partnership among state agencies and host sites, formed to tell Minnesota’s water stories collaboratively, bringing together personal narratives, historical materials, and scientific information.

This interactive exhibit showcases our human relationship with water with special emphasis on water stories from the Fond du Lac community.

As a part of the exhibit’s stay in Duluth, Fond du Lac is also hosting a series of events about water throughout the region.

Schedule of Events