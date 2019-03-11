Ice House Removal Dates Approaching for Northern Minnesota

Anglers are to Remove any Litter From the Lake

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Kipp Duncan will be out at Fish Lake Wednesday reminding ice anglers of the upcoming deadline to remove their ice fishing shelters.

Duncan will be at Hi Banks Resort on Fish Lake at 11:00 a.m. to talk about shelter removal regulations, heavy snowfall and difficult conditions, and remind anglers to pick up any litter they see on the lakes.

In the northern third of the state, structures must be off lakes by the end of the day Monday, March 18. For northern border water lakes (like Lake of the Woods), the deadline is by the end of the day Sunday, March 31.

Enforcement action will be taken if shelters are left after the deadline. Anglers who do not remove their shelter can be prosecuted. Conservation officers may remove the structure and confiscate or dispose of it. It is also unlawful to store or leave a shelter at a public access.

Anglers are to remove any litter from the lake including wood blocks used to support a shelter or any type of anchoring device.

For more information visit http://www.dnr.state.mn.us/fishing/shelter.html.