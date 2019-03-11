“If the Dress Fits” to Offer Free Gently Used, New Prom Dresses

Monday, March 11 is the Final Day to Receive a Free Prom Dress

DULUTH, Minn. – Nearly 700 dresses were received for this year’s “If the Dress Fits” free prom dress giveaway in Duluth.

The final night to receive your free prom dress will be Monday, March 11, 2019.

The event is happening from 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at Bella Rose Bridal located at 1709 Mall Drive in Duluth.

The Minnesota non-profit organization supplies hundreds of free prom dresses each year to underserved teens.

All teens who cannot afford a prom dress are encouraged to attend.

The teen must be present to receive a dress. Teens should bring their high school ID.