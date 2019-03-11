Lake Superior Nearly 100 Percent Frozen

Cold and snow increases ice coverage.

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s been an impressive winter on Lake Superior.

That’s because ice has covered nearly 100 percent of the big lake.

According to a Professor at UMD, the lake hasn’t seen this much ice since 2014.

And, it will have an effect on our summer.

“The timing of the start of that layer of warm water forming plays a huge role in sort of what sort of warm temperatures we see in the middle of the summer,” said Prof. Jay Austin, with the Large Lake Observatory.

“This’ll be a cooler summer, yeah. And in fact the relationship there is pretty strong.”

This is only the 5th time in 20 years that Lake Superior has had more than 90 percent ice coverage.

The last time the Lake froze over was in 1996.