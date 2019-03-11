Monday March 11, 2019: Morning Forecast March 11, 2019 Brittney Merlot, Categories: Weather Video Tags: Duluth Minnesota Weather Forecast, merlot weather, merlots weather, Meteorologist Brittney Merlot, mild, Northland Weather Forecast, sunny, Superior Wisconsin Weather Forecast, Twin Ports Weather Forecast, warm up FacebookTwitterPinterestGoogle+LinkedinMoreRelated Post Saturday June 2, 2018: Morning Forecast Great Outdoors: Breathe Warmer With Lungplus Tuesday March 13, 2018: Evening Forecast Heavy Rain Causes Flooding in Sawyer County