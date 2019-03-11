North Shore Tourism Booming This Winter

Two harbors is a popular destination for winter activities like snowmobiling or ice fishing.

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – With all the snow in the Northland this year means tourism is booming along the north shore.

The quaint town has seen an influx of visitors and the businesses couldn’t be happier.

“With snow comes romantic getaways a lot of people are calling saying hey we want to come up, bring my wife up bring my husband up,” said Two Harbors Area Chamber of Commerce President Janelle Jones.

