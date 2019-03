Prep Boys Basketball: Eskomos, Blue Devils Advance to 7AA Semi-Finals

The boys basketball tournament in Section 7AA continued Monday night.

ESKO, Minn. – In the quarterfinals of the Section 7AA boys basketball tournament, Esko got the big win at home over Pierz 83-60 and Virginia held on for the road win over Proctor 51-47.

The Eskomos and Blue Devil will meet Tuesday night at Romano Gym in the semi-finals. Pequot Lakes will face Greenway in the other semi-final game.