Sammy’s Pizza is Open in Hermantown

It's located on Menard Dr. near Miller Trunk and Arrowhead Road.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Sammy’s Pizza has expanded into Hermantown with a brand new restaurant that’ll employ 40 people.

The restaurant seats 100 people and is a dine-in, carry-out location with a full all-you-can-eat buffet.

Their full menu will be debuting in the coming weeks.

“Sammy’s Pizza’s been in Duluth for 65 years and we’ve got a bullet proof recipe, Grandpa left us a bullet proof recipe and that’s the secret to all of it is killer pizza,” said location co-owner Patrick Daly.

Sammy’s Pizza began in 1954 in Hibbing and the company now has 15 locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and North Dakota.