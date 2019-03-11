Sammy’s Pizza Opens new Location in Hermantown

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Sammy’s pizza has officially opened the doors to its new Hermantown location.

The new space is located at 4310 Menard Drive and will be the fifteenth Sammy’s location.

The new restaurant is owned and operated by the Perrella family who also owns Sammy’s Pizza restaurants in Downtown Duluth and in the Woodland neighborhood.

“It’s hard to put into words how excited we are to be back in Hermantown,” said Terry Perrella. “It’s been a dream of ours for quite some time to open a full-service Sammy’s Pizza restaurant in this area, and we’re thrilled that the opportunity has finally arrived. We can’t wait to share our family traditions – and create many more – with the people in this community.”

The restaurant will offer an all-you-can-eat buffet from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily and pizza-by-the-slice for customers from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily.

The new location will offer a limited menu for the first few weeks of operation and will only offer dine-in and take-out during that time. Delivery and a full service menu will be available soon after.