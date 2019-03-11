Two Youth Basketball Programs Announce Merger

They're hoping the move will increase the retention rate of players and keep kids active for years to come.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Amateur Youth Basketball Association and the Salvation Army Rookie Basketball Association will be merging next year.

The kids will also get consistency from kindergarten through eighth grade.

“Having one coach and one group of kids that stays together all the way through that makes a huge huge difference. So we want to provide those opportunities where the kids can get together at a young age keep playing together and have that sort of success down the road,” said Kris Mallett, the rookie basketball coordinator at the Salvation Army.

If you are interested in the new league, the online registrations will begin in late August.