Amtrak Officials Making Further Pushes for Connector Train

The train service would provide a path from Duluth to Minneapolis with several stops along the way.

DULUTH, Minn.- For the second time in a month, Amtrak officials were in the Duluth pushing for the Northern Lights Express rail service from the Twin Ports to the Twin Cities.

A public Q & A was held at the Duluth Depot regarding the proposal that suggests reopening 150 miles of existing BNSF tracks from Duluth to Minneapolis with stops in places like Superior along the way.

“It’s not just about taking trains. It’s about providing transportation. It’s about providing the ability to go to work, to go to school, visit loved ones, to go to hospitals and really just to see America,” Amtrak VP Joe McHugh said.

The project was recently found to have to significant environmental impacts.

The rail line is set to cost around $55o million, with pre-existing proposed budgets already set to fund the project.

Supporters hope to see the first train running in a couple of years.