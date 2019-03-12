Cleaning at Beijing Restaurant Begins After 2018 Fire

Crews remove furniture, re-open unsure.
Arman Rahman,

DULUTH, Minn.- Cleaning crews are now on site at Beijing Restaurant in Duluth, after fire closed the business down last October.

The owner of Beijing on London Road tells us cleaning will take at least a month.

She is hoping to re-open sometime this year, but she says that all depends on how long the building remodel will take.

It was in 2016 when Beijing opened in the former Pizza Hut building, after losing their longtime location on East Superior Street in 2013.

They had to leave that location because their lease was not renewed.

Officials have not released a cause of the fire.

