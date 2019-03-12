Cloquet Area Chamber Gearing up for Home, Business & Sports Show

The Cloquet Area Home Business & Sports Show is Happening March 15 - 16, 2019

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Cloquet Area Chamber of Commerce invites the public to the 2019 Cloquet Area Home Business & Sports Show.

The event is happening Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16 in the Otter Creek Event Center at Black Bear Casino Resort.

Not only is the event geared toward home services and supplies, but will also serve as a networking event for business professionals in the community.

Free family entertainment is planned throughout both days. A craft sale will also be taking place.

Friday, March 15, 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 16, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.