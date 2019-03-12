Duluth Police and Fire Departments Hit the Ice for a Good Cause

Proceeds from the event go to the Northern Lights foundation.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Duluth Police and Fire hockey teams hit the ice this week for bragging rights and a good cause at the St. Luke’s Sports and Event Center.

The nonprofit gives grants to families who have life-threatening illnesses.

“The community can see us as people these uniforms and these things we are just like everybody out here, we like to have a good time and play a little hockey too,” Matt McShane, an officer for the Duluth Police Department.

Many of the officers and firefighters played high school hockey back in the day as well.

“We all know each other from working on the streets together and emergency runs and sometimes it’s stressful but we like to have some time when we just socialize instead of doing our jobs,” said Dane Youngblom a retired Duluth firefighter.

Tonight’s game was followed by the high school all start game for Northern Minnesota.