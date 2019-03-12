Kids Skate on Spring Break

World of Wheels in Superior was packed with some schools on spring break

SUPERIOR, Wis. – It’s spring break for Superior Public Schools and kids are making the most of their free days.

Skating at World of Wheels was the activity of choice for dozens of families today.

The skate center is offering a special price for ‘school’s out’ skating this week.

Kids zipped across the floor and even played a little limbo to enjoy their time off.

“You get time off, you can hang out with your family, friends, just chill out, take a break from school,” said Bryn Kebhart who was skating with her friend, Jessica Peterson.

The skate specials are happening all spring to include families at many schools across the Northland.