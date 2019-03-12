Pier B Wrapping Up Winter Activities on Slip

Pedal biking, boot hockey, and even outdoor curling have all taken place on the ice for all to enjoy.

DULUTH, Minn. – Pier B is wrapping up its first year of winter activities out on the ice in the slip.

“Next year we are going to do something bigger better sooner and create a longer lasting season for a better opportunity for potential customers,” said Mike Polzin, the facilities and maintenance manager at Pier B.

Warm air and rain is most likely going to put a stop to activities on the ice.