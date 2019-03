Prep Boys Basketball: Patriots, Eskomos Advance to Section 7AA Final

Both Pequot Lakes and Esko are moving on to the section finals.

DULUTH, Minn. – In the section 7AA semi-finals, Pequot Lakes got the upset over Greenway 71-56 and Esko rolled past Virginia 69-46 Tuesday night at Romano Gym.

The Patriots and Eskomos will meet in the section championship game Thursday night at Romano Gym.