Rails Girls Basketball Ready for Deep Run in State Tourney

The Proctor girls basketball team are back in the tournament for the first time since 2001.

PROCTOR, Minn. – 2001 was a very long time. It was the last time the Proctor girls basketball team made it to the state tournament.

In fact, most of the players on the team weren’t even born when Proctor last won a section title. But that’s what this group did last week and now, it’s time to get ready for a trip to “The Barn” for the Class AA state quarterfinals.

The fourth-seeded Rails will take on fifth seed Caledonia, who are back in the tourney for the first time since 2011. The Warriors have been on fire, winners of 20 in a row so Proctor will have their hands full Thursday night.

Tip-off at Williams Arena Thursday night is set for 8 p.m.