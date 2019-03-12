Second Harvest Food Bank Puts “Pause” on Annual Empty Bowl Event

DULUTH, Minn. – Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank is hitting the “pause” button on this year’s Empty Bowl event, according to a recent press release.

“After a successful 25 years, we think it’s an important time to reflect on this event, evaluate its impact on our region and our organization. It will also allow us an opportunity to consider how we best engage our region in our future fight against hunger,” says Executive Director Shaye Morris.

In the meantime, Second Harvest has put together a survey asking for feedback from the community about this event and future events.

The survey will be available through March 31.

To participate in the survey you can visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/9T27HCQ.