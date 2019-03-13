Being Prepared For Upcoming Flooding

Get the necessary goods before it's too late

DULUTH, Minn.- With the upcoming rain and warm temperatures coming our way, the need for supplies to remain safe and keep the water out of our houses will be key.

However, in the past, hardware stores have noticed that people don’t do there best of preparing for a flood or disaster, they tend to wait until it actually happens to begin to get supplies.

AJ Marshall, Sales Clerk at Marshall’s Hardware said “we always think we can get by with what we have. We think it’s just enough to get by and then you start doing a lot of work with it or something happens and it’s just so much easier to have the right stuff. So come in, get the right stuff, do it right and it’s a lot easier on them.

For those in the need of a sump pump or supplies to get ready for the flood coming our way, Marshall Hardware is open Monday thru Saturday 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.