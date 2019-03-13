Catching Hoppers This Weekend at Annual St. Urho’s Day Celebration

The St. Urho's Day Celebration is Happening March 15 - 17 in Finland, Minnesota

FINLAND, Minn. – Folks in Finland, Minnesota are inviting St. Urho enthusiasts to join in on the 44th Annual St. Urho’s Celebration March 15 – 17.

This year’s theme is “Catching Hoppers: St. Urho Builds a Thingamajiggy!”

St. Urho is a fictional Finnish saint who is said to have chased away the grasshoppers to save the grape crop.

St. Urho’s Day is traditionally March 16, and there are widespread celebrations across northern Minnesota and many places with populations of Finnish descent.

The quirky celebration attracts hundreds of visitors to the small town in northern Minnesota.

The celebration kicks off Friday, March 15, with the iconic parade through Finland on Highway 1 happening Saturday, March 16. The parade will begin at noon.

For a full schedule of events, click here.