DNR is Reminding Fish House Deadline is Coming Up

Anglers could face a fine and risk having fish houses confiscated if they are removed.

DULUTH, Minn. – the deadline to remove ice houses from Minnesota lakes is quickly approaching.

The Department of Natural Resources tells us structures must be removed by March 18th for most of Northern Minnesota

In the meantime officials are urging safety first especially while out on the ice while removing those ice houses.

“Now with the temperatures that are changing warming up, we have rain in the forecast and snow in the northern part of the state its going to cause for more difficulties,” said Officer Kipp Duncan

The DNR is also reminding everybody to remove all trash. out on the ice so it doesn’t end up polluting the lakes.