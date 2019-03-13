Duluth Police: Two Injured in Home Robbery, Assault

This is an Ongoing Investigation

DULUTH, Minn. – According to the Duluth Police Department, officers responded to reports of a robbery at a residence on the 600 Block of Atlantic Avenue at approximately 5:15 a.m. Wednesday morning.

When officers arrived on the scene they found two victims had been assaulted. The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and were later released.

Police say they do not have anyone in custody at this time.

Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken said, “We understand how a crime like this creates concern in a community and, rest assured, police are working in earnest gathering evidence and following up on leads, which I’m confident will lead to an identification and arrest.”

Officers say this is an ongoing investigation.