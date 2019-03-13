Fire Destroys Moose Lake Motel

Moose Lake Motel considered a total loss after morning fire

MOOSE LAKE, Minn.- Wednesday morning, a fire destroyed a business in Moose Lake. Authorities responded to a warning from a customer just before noon today at the ‘Moose Lake Hotel’ on Arrowhead Lane.

The Moose Lake community is in shock after a long-time local business up in flames. Fire and smoke out of the Moose Lake Motel Wednesday morning. Fire crews battled the flames and eventually brought them under control. No injuries were reported.

Moose Lake Fire Department’s Chief Jim Michalski said “we got paged at 11:40 and when we arrived there was fire coming out of the roof at the center of the building along with heavy smoke coming out of both ends”.

Terry Burn, a Branch Manager of Moose Lake, and right across the street from the fire said “well in a small community, all businesses are important, and especially one like a motel that actually brings people into the town and has them stay here and then they spend money at other businesses. So when something like this happens to the Moose Lake Motel it’s going to really hurt the town”.

The close-knit Moose Lake community isn’t letting this tragedy bring them down.

Burn also stated that, “we all know each other from just being around town because we run into each other all the time. We always wish the best for everybody, we don’t want anything bad to happen. This is a big hit for the community but we will come out just fine”.

The motel is considered a total loss and the State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.