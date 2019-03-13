Hibbing Girls Fall in Class AAA State Quarterfinals

The Bluejackets led by two at the half, but DeLaSalle would pull away in the second half.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Hibbing girls basketball team led by two points at halftime of the Class AAA state quarterfinals. But top seed DeLaSalle would use a strong second half to pull away from the Bluejackets and get the win 61-53 Wednesday morning at the Maturi Pavilion.

Eve Turner finished with 11 points, while Abbey McDonald chipped in with 16. The Bluejackets will face Fargus Falls on Thursday in the consolation semi-finals.