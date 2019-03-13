High Water Risk in Park Point

DULUTH, Minn. – The road across the lift bridge is starting to collect standing water as the snow melts in Park Point.

At some points water is completely covering the pavement.

“All the flooding has been seen in the road so far, we haven’t had any inside the house yet, and hopefully we won’t. We’ve kind of rearranged the things in the basement to protect the most valuable things are up highest, so hopefully we’ll avoid any problems,” said Andrew Sparrow who’s been a resident of the neighborhood for six years.

Some residents of Park Point have even raise up their houses after years of high water issues, but as of right now the water in the roads is the main issue.

“The street has been a major problem we’re lucky we haven’t had any accidents out there. The holes are so big that when you drive over them your car literally falls in,” said Gloria Lyle who’s been a resident for 81 years.

Lyle also said that after those decades of living in the neighborhood the water level on the street gets worse every year, so residents should brace for the next few days of rain and warm temperatures.