Local Pub Getting Ready for St. Patrick’s Day Festivities

Festivities begin on Friday and last through Sunday.

DULUTH, Minn. – The luck of the Irish is in the air with St. Patrick’s Day weekend quickly approaching.

Dubh Linn Irish Brew Pub and restaurant in downtown Duluth is always a hot spot for St. Patrick’s celebrations.

They’ve got a specialty menu filled with Irish traditional favorites like shepherd’s pie and fish and chips

The owner of Dubh Linn’s tells us all the fun is for more than just the adults.

“I have a big family now. That kind of family atmosphere and getting people in bring in their kids eat some great food and spend time together. I think that is a big part of my life. That’s kind of how we try to mold this event,” said Mike Maxim.

The pub will also have live bag pipe performances.

