More Northlanders Buy Flood Insurance Ahead of Rain and Warmth

Insurance Agency details change in business.

DULUTH, Minn.- The potential for flooding has homeowners thinking about flood insurance.

Pat Shelton, an agent at Farmers Insurance in Duluth said people are worrying about heavy snow and the potential for flooded basements.

Shelton added that you don’t have to be in a flood zone, to get protection.

“It can be a good idea, it’s piece of mind,” he said. “We had a storm I believe it was 6–7 years ago that we did get flooding on top of the hill so, in the mall area, so it can happen.”

With most insurance companies there’s usually a waiting period after applying for flood insurance to take effect.

At Farmers, you must wait 30 days after applying.

You can also get their sewer drain backup coverage, which has a $5,000 minimum on water damage to your basement including furnaces, carpet, drywall, and more.