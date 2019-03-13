Northwestern Boys Continue Playoff Run at State Semi-finals

The Tigers will face top seed Martin Luther in the state semi-finals in Madison.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Northwestern boys basketball team are en route to the Wisconsin state semi–finals. The team says their confidence level is growing with every playoff win, and at this point they feel like they can beat anyone.

“I’ve been going to the state tournament for a couple years now and the dream to just play on it and have a chance at the Gold Ball is amazing and I’m pretty excited for it,” said Brody Payton.

“We want it. We’re waking up early mornings, after games sometimes and getting in the gym. We’re working hard at practice constantly. Going to state just meant a lot to us and hopefully we can come back with a ball,” Jenner Graff said.

The Tigers will take on top seed Martin Luther who will present a lot of challenges for the Tigers to get past so they can punch their ticket to the title game.

“They’re big. They’re athletic and fast. We got to value our possessions. They’re trying to speed the game up, we slow it down a little bit,” said Sam Risley.

“We’re not going down there just to be happy to make it. We’re down there and we’re going to be competing. We’re going to throw everything we can at these guys. We’re going to do as much as we can to throw them off defensively, and go down there and shock the world,” head coach Nolan Graff said.

Tip–off for tomorrow’s game at the Kohl Center in Madison is set for 1:35 p.m.