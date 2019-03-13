Prep Boys Basketball: Grizzlies, Lions Will Meet in Section 7A Championship

The North Woods and Lakeview Christian Academy boys basketball teams advanced to the section title game on Friday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – TJ Chiabotti led the way with 20 points as North Woods pulled away in the second half to top Deer River 61-46 Wednesday night at Romano Gym.

The Grizzlies, who are the two-time defending section champs, will face Lakeview Christian Academy who got the win over Cook County 71-63. Tip-off for the game is set for 7 p.m. Friday night at Romano Gym.