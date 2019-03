Proctor Girls Fall to Caledonia in Class AA State Quarterfinals

Caledonia defeated Proctor 56-44.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – In the Class AA state quarterfinals, Proctor fell short against Caledonia 56-44 Wednesday night at Williams Arena.

Three Rails finished in double-figures, including Payton Rodberg, Morgan Nylund and Sam Parendo.

Proctor will face Redwood Valley in the consolation semi-finals Thursday night.