Public Comment on Golf Citizen Advisory Committee Findings

Some golfers and citizens are sounding off and even calling the study into doubt.

DULUTH, Minn. – Citizen golfers and people who live in Duluth got together for public comment this week after the findings of the Golf Citizen Advisory Committee were announced on Monday.

A few at the meeting even called into question how low the price is on golf, saying they would pay more money to play which does not reflect the findings of the study.

Others at the meeting were worried about the potential sale of the city’s green space to a developer.

“Whenever we hear that the public lands may be up for sale that raises a red flag for us. So that’s the main reason we’re to encourage the city to take a real careful look before they sell any of our park land,” said Rich Staffon who was representing the Duluth chapter of the Izaac Walton League, a group that protects green spaces.

The Golf Citizen Advisory Committee will be meeting soon to come to a consensus on what actions need to be taken.

If they do come to an agreement, the planning phase will begin.

If you’d like to read the findings, you can access them here.