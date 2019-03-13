Restoration Companies Ready to Help as Flooding Begins in the Northland

Dry wall is one of the most common trouble spots.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – There are many stages in the process of dealing with flood damage and now local restoration companies are gearing up to be ready

Flood damage can weaken elements within a home.

When assessing damage companies like Paul Davis Restoration uses thermos– imaging technology to detect the specific locations of problems.

They attempt to dry out and repair any issues.

The General Manager recommends acting quickly if you have flood damage.

“To prevent secondary damage. So high levels of moisture in this case with the flooding coming if we leave that sit, art work or furniture or any other belongings in the home. Prize possessions could be damaged by that high humidity level,” said General Manager

If you cannot get help immediately,

It is suggested to attempt to remove the standing water by using a wet – dry vacuum.

If you have flood damage, you can reach out places like Paul Davis Restoration.