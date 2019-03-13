School Closings & Delays Wednesday, March 13, 2019 Local School Closings and Delays for Wednesday, March 13, 2019 March 13, 2019 Brett Scott, Watersmeet Township Schools – Closed Categories: News, News – Latest News, School Closings Tags: community, Delays, education, school closings FacebookTwitterPinterestGoogle+LinkedinMoreRelated Post Coffee Conversation: Stuffie Boot Camp, Wellness F... Study: Minnesota Millennials Stressed Over Health ... Pick a Seat at William Kelley School Auditorium Morning Update 3-11-19