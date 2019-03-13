St. Louis County Attorney Releases Officer Involved Shooting Findings

DULUTH, Minn. – In a Wednesday morning news release, St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin determined the conduct of Officer Dale Marcus was justified in necessitating the use of deadly force against Taylor Joseph Turek on January 13.

According to reports of the incident, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a domestic assault involving an individual possibly with a gun on January 13.

When officers arrived on scene they determined a male, identified as 27-year-old Turek, was barricaded in a room with a gun.

After approximately an hour of attempting to negotiate with Turek, officers opened a service door to the room he was barricaded inside.

At one point Turek fired his gun striking Officer Haller and killing K-9 Haas. Officer Marcus also fired his weapon during this time.

According to the report when shots were fired by Turek, “Officer Haller was hit in the area of his mid-body but was saved by his vest.”

Turek was declared deceased at the scene. Officer Haller was taken to a local area hospital for his injuries and was later released.

The medical examiner determined Turek’s final shot was to his own head causing his death.

Lab results indicated Turek’s blood alcohol concentration was .27 at the time of his death and marijuana was present in his system.

In the news release Rubin states, “I have concluded that the conduct of Officer Dale Marcus in this tragic situation was justified and therefore authorized under the law.”