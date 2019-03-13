Users Report Widespread Outages on Facebook and Instagram
No Word on When the Sites Will be up and Running
DULUTH, Minn. – Social media users are reporting outages on both Facebook and Instagram Wednesday morning.
According to the website downdetector.com over 4,000 people have reported problems with Facebook and Instagram since 11:00 a.m.
There is no word yet on what has caused the outages or when then social media platforms will be back up and running.
News sites in Canada and the UK are also reporting outages.