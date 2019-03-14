40 Positions to be cut From Blue Cross Office in Virginia

VIRGINIA, Minn. – A spokesperson for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota has confirmed the elimination of approximately 40 positions at the company’s Virginia office.

Director of Public Relations Jim McManus issued the following statement Thursday:

“As our industry continues to face new challenges and opportunities, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is on a journey to transform health care and deliver quality outcomes at the lowest cost to provide a differentiated experience for our members. Ensuring we have the right capabilities and organizational design is one of the first critical steps we are taking to better enable future innovation and growth. By centralizing resources and staffing levels around key strategic priorities, Blue Cross is well-positioned to deliver solutions that can generate the best health experiences for our nearly three million members.

Blue Cross remains committed to the Iron Range. Our workforce in Virginia and Aurora will continue to be a vital part of our efforts to transform health care throughout Minnesota. We will be growing our employment in Virginia later this year with plans to hire additional customer service positions.”

Blue Cross has approximately 500 employees between Aurora and Virginia, with the majority being in the Virginia office. Both locations perform a mix of claims processing and calls.

Overall, Blue Cross has about 3,900 employees in Minnesota.