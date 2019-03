Bluejackets Can’t Hold Off Tigers in Section 7AAA Title Game

Princeton gets the win over Hibbing 91-76 to win the section championship.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Hibbing boys basketball team led by two points at the half, but they could not hold off Princeton as they fall to the Tigers 91-76 Thursday night at Duluth East High School.

Luke Lundell led the Bluejackets with 18 points, while Ayden McDonald chipped in with 17 points. Hibbing finishes the season with a 22-7 record.