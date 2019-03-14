Bockfest Begins at Fitger’s

The German-style festival that continues into this weekend features the Lake Superior Brewing Split Rock Bock beer.

DULUTH, Minn. – The 25th Annual Bockfest kicked off this evening at Fitger’s with the Blessing of the Bock.

A hot poker is used to effectively “caramelize” people’s brews.

Many look forward to Bockfest as the turning of the season.

“Spring is somewhere around the corner. The weather can very from days like today to sunny and no snow or horrible rain and wind. But typically though it’s kind of the turning point for winter,” said Dale Kleinschmidt the head brewer at Lake Superior Brewing.

The Bockfest runs through Saturday with many different events throughout.