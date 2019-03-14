Celebrating “Pi” Day with P-I-E

Cloquet Memorial Hospital held their first ever Pi Day bake-off.

CLOQUET, Minn.- You may have celebrated Pi Day today recognizing the Greek mathematical symbol for the number 3.14, but Cloquet Memorial Hospital celebrated P-I-E Day with an old fashioned bake–off.

Employees and residents of a nearby nursing home submitted their best recipes for the inaugural competition. Those sampling the 10 different pies could vote for their favorite. The winner taking home ultimate bragging rights.

“Pi day has kind of taken on a new trend where people are celebrating it so we thought to do our own thing here and we’re really pleased with the response,” director of nutrition services Pat McCoy said.

Proceeds raised went to the Cloquet Memorial Hospital Foundation.

The top pie went to Arlene Rodal and Mae Graff for their tomato pie recipe.