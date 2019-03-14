Cloquet Construction Projects Closing In

Two of Cloquet's construction projects are getting ready to finish up.

CLOQUET, Minn.- Residents of Cloquet can expect new additions to the city within the month.

Aldi’s food market and Members’s Cooperative Credit Union re finishing up interior construction and are on track to open off highway 33 in mid–April.

Additionally, the community anticipated White Pine Complex and Cloquet Middle School Apartment projects are hopeful to finish construction by December.

“Both of those projects are affordable housing projects and there is a strong demand for that which is why those projects are under construction right now. We have had several calls and we expect they’ll have a decent response to be filled,” community development director Holley Hansen said.

City officials are happy to see more retailers filling in the empty lots along the city’s major roads